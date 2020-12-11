Wintry Weekend Weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Much of the viewing area was treated to rain last evening or overnight. Most was very light. The reports are below. The next chance of showers includes potential snowfall. Here’s my update on what’s ahead through the weekend.
Today clouds will come and go, it will be breezy, and it will be MUCH cooler. Highs will range from the low 50s northwest to the low 60s southeast. The breeze will add quite a chill. I do not expect any measurable precipitation today.
A few light wintry showers may fall this evening/overnight over the northern KCBD viewing area, where a dusting is possible. Otherwise tonight will be partly cloudy and cold. Lows will be below freezing.
Tomorrow, Saturday, will be partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly. Temperatures will peak from the mid-40s to the mid-50s. I do not expect any measurable precipitation Saturday or Saturday night.
A chance of showers, including snow, returns Sunday morning. The areas most likely to receive precipitation are north and east of Lubbock, where one to two inches of snowfall is possible. However, there is at least a slight chance of precipitation in and near Lubbock, and may include snowfall. Little more than a dusting is expected.
Reminder, snowfall and snow on the ground are not necessarily the same. Snowfall is the snow that falls, but some , much, or all, may melt as it reaches the ground.
Sunday also will be mostly cloudy, windy, and very cold. My forecast high for Lubbock is just 40 degrees but wind chills will run in the teens in the morning and the 20s through the afternoon. Dress for it and drive (if you must) with caution. Icy areas may develop.
Rain Totals
Precipitation, the liquid from all phases - liquid, freezing, frozen, Thursday evening at the Lubbock airport totaled 0.03″. The total for December is 0.03″, which is 0.22″ below the average for the month so far. The total for the year so far is 11.51″, which is 7.10″ below the average to date. Last year the to-date total was 23.72″.
Lubbock’s average annual precipitation is 19.12″.
Event totals in and near the KCBD viewing area from the Texas Tech West Texas Mesonet, in inches:
Most Mesonet stations are not located in the community they are named for but are nearby. The characters following each community above refer to the automated weather station location in miles and the direction from the community’s center. Typically, that’s the Courthouse or City Hall, sometimes the downtown or business district. “Seminole 2NNE” is the station approximately two miles north-northeast of the center of Seminole. Rainfall in Seminole may have been less or greater.
Lubbock Climatology
77°F was the high at the Lubbock airport yesterday, twentytwo degrees above the average high for the date. The December 10 record high is 81° (set in 1933).
33° was the low reported at the Lubbock airport this morning (unofficial as of this writing). Lubbock’s December 11 average low is 27° and the high 54°. The record low for the date is 6° (set in 1917) and the record high 80° (set in 1939).
Today’s sunset in Lubbock is at 5:40 PM CST. While sunrise continues later each morning, from here on sunset will gradually edge later each evening. The earliest sunsets of the year are now behind us. Tomorrow’s sunrise is at 7:43 AM CST.
2020′s Christmas Star
Just after sunset each evening this December our solar system’s two largest planets appear to be getting closer to each other. On the evening of December 21, Jupiter and Saturn will appear closer together than they have since the Middle Ages.
It’s called a Great Conjunction.
“Conjunction” is used by astronomers to describe when planets and/or other objects appear near each other in our sky. “Great Conjunction” describes when the two largest bodies in our solar system, the gas giants Jupiter and Saturn, appear near each other.
This great conjunction is also known as the “Christmas Star”.
The two planets will appear closer to each other than at any time since 1623. The closest approach before that was in 1226. The next great conjunction will take place in March of 2080.
NASA reminds us while the two giants may appear close, they actually are hundreds of millions of miles apart.
The “bright star” is visible only briefly each evening, since both planets set shortly after sunset. Look above the western horizon after sunset for these bright, close planets.
The week before the December 21 there will be very little moonlight to interfere with viewing. A new moon on the 14th reaches its quarter crescent on the 21st.
For more viewing tips, use the earthsky.org article link below.
December 21st, by coincidence, also is the Winter Solstice. After that, the two planets will each evening gradually appear farther away from each other.
Material in this article is collated from earthsky.org, nightsky.jpl.nasa.gov, and rice.edu:
