AMBER ALERT: Police searching for 6-year-old North Texas girl

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Police in a small town north of Dallas are asking for the state’s help finding a 6-year-old girl and the suspects they believe she may be with.
The Bells police department is searching for Kobie Shay Holiman, 6 years old, 3′ 08″, 39 lbs, brown hair, brown eyes, and wearing unknown attire.
Police are also looking for Kindel Kody Holiman, male, 29 years old, 6′ 02″, 300 lbs, blonde hair, blue eyes and wearing unknown attire; as well as, Jaydn Faith Muller, female, 27 years old, 5′ 05″, 135 lbs, brown hair, hazel eyes and wearing unknown attire in connection with this abduction.
Police say the suspect is driving a maroon 2020 Ford explorer with paper temporary license plates.
The suspect was last heard from in Bells, Texas. Law enforcement officials believe this child to be in grave or immediate danger.
If you have any information regarding this abduction, call the Bells Police Department at 903-813-4411.
