Chris Beard records win No. 100 as Red Raiders beat Texas A&M Corpus Christi

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech men’s basketball head coach Chris Beard won his 100th game at Texas Tech with the Red Raiders’ 77-57 victory over Texas A&M Corpus Christi on Saturday afternoon.
The Red Raiders experienced some first half struggles as they headed to the halftime break with just a 12-point lead over the Islanders. Overall Texas tech shot about 38.5% from the field compared to 39.5% for Texas A&M-CC.
But even through the shooting struggles, Tech was able to control the game through the second half allow them to cruise to a victory. A big positive that sticked out in the game was their defensive performance. The team was able to force 20 turnovers in the game.
Terrence Shannon Jr. lead all scores in the game with 15 points to go along with seven rebounds, two assist, and two steals. Marcus Santos-Silva tallied 12 points and six rebounds, while Micah Peavy finished the game with 12 points, five rebounds, two assist, and two steals.
Thursday, Texas Tech will tip-off Big 12 conference play in the United Supermarkets Arena against number five Kansas. That game will be broadcasted on ESPN at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.