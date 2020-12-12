Cold air and winds expected with weekend front

First thing we’ll feel in the early morning hours tomorrow will be the cold front. Winds will shift from the north and be quite strong. I wouldn’t be surprised to see someone have a 50mph wind gust tomorrow morning and it’ll all be cold air. But the atmosphere will have some lift, particularly north of Lubbock, that will lift up that moisture we pulled in today and give the northern half of the area a chance at some rain and snow. Most won’t see any kind of accumulating snow, but if anyone does the best chances will be north of Plainview and west of I-27. As with most early season winter storms, the track of this storm is very much subject to change. A shift in even a few miles can changes things a great deal as far as amounts, type, etc. And the same with the temperatures. If a location ends up a degree or two cooler then expected, your precip type can totally change from a cold rain, to a wet snow. So even though we’re expecting things to be pretty generic right now, it still definitely will be worth watching. The margin between receiving a little bit of cold rain, to a couple of inches of wet snow can actually be pretty razor thin sometimes.