LCU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Home Win Streak Reaches 80 For Lady Chaps

LCU benefited off a strong first-half shooting performance to reach the home victory. LCU trailed 6-2, opening the first four minutes of the game 1-of-4 from the field. Emma Middleton connected on a three-pointer with 5:35 left in the quarter and LCU went on an 8-of-11 shooting stretch from the field. LCU had a 9-0 run and an eventual 6-0 run to close the quarter, as Madelyn Turner and Laynee Burr each hit three-pointers to give LCU a 19-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Chaps also had a 9-0 run and an 8-0 run in the second quarter.