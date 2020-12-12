LCU WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Home Win Streak Reaches 80 For Lady Chaps

Provided by LCU Athletics
LUBBOCK, Texas (December 12, 2020) - The Lubbock Christian University Lady Chaparrals became the third program in NCAA Division II women’s basketball history to reach 80 consecutive home wins, as the Lady Chaps completed a two-game weekend sweep of St. Mary’s with a 67-57 Lone Star Conference victory for their 80 consecutive home win inside Rip Griffin Center. The streak actively leads all levels of NCAA women’s basketball.
LCU benefited off a strong first-half shooting performance to reach the home victory. LCU trailed 6-2, opening the first four minutes of the game 1-of-4 from the field. Emma Middleton connected on a three-pointer with 5:35 left in the quarter and LCU went on an 8-of-11 shooting stretch from the field. LCU had a 9-0 run and an eventual 6-0 run to close the quarter, as Madelyn Turner and Laynee Burr each hit three-pointers to give LCU a 19-10 lead at the end of the first quarter. The Lady Chaps also had a 9-0 run and an 8-0 run in the second quarter.
LCU shot 61.5% (16/26) in the opening half (8-of-12, 66.7% in the second quarter) and led 40-21 at the half. They received field goals from nine different players, and six different players connected on a three-point field goal in the half, as LCU was 7-of-11 (63.6%) from downtown in the half.
The hot shooting wouldn’t return in the second half. Neither team could find their shooting touch in the third quarter. LCU turned the ball over five times and missed their first six shot attempts of the half. The Lady Chaps went a five-minute span without a point, but the best StMU could do was one field goal and a 6-0 run during the LCU lull. Allie Schulte ended the dry spell with a layup as 4:54 remained in the quarter, which began a 9-0 LCU run, LCU closed the quarter on an 11-2 run for a 51- 29 lead.
Each team shot 25% from the field in the third quarter. The teams did warm back up in the fourth quarter. Especially St. Mary’s, who went 7-of-11 (63.6) from the field in the quarter (Rattlers connected on three three-pointers in the frame).
Schulte led LCU with a balanced performance. She led the team in scoring (11 points), rebounds (6), assists (5) and steals (5). Her five steals matched a career high. LCU did have 13 different players factor into the scoring and had six players with at least seven points. They finished the game 46.4% (26/56) from the field. LCU had 12 blocks Friday, but only recorded one Saturday.
St. Mary’s (0-2, 0-2) received a double-double from Hannah Wilson, who led the LSC in double-doubles last season. She had 13 points and 12 rebounds, serving as the only Rattler in double digits in either category.
LCU (2-0, 2-0) claimed their ninth consecutive win over StMU in the all-time series, which they lead 18-3.
TURNING POINT
LCU’s turning point in the contest was conducted over a span 9:34, which started in the first quarter. LCU went on a 26-6 run, which turned a 6-2 deficit into a 28-12 lead. They were 10-of-16 from the field in the stretch. LCU was 5-of-6 from three-point range in the stretch. The long distance sequence was part of a first-half stretch in which LCU went 7-of-9 from three-point range, with Madelyn Turner serving as the only Lady Chap to hit two three-pointers in the span.
INSIDE THE NUMBERS
Since the start of the 2016-17 season, Saturday marked the fourth time in which LCU’s leading scorer scored 11 points or less (two of the four were early in the 2016-17 season. The last time it occurred was Feb. 27, 2020, as Ashton Duncan led LCU with 11 points against UT Permian Basin.
WHAT’S NEXT
LCU hits the road for the first time, heading to Oklahoma City for a Friday (3 p.m.) and Saturday (1 p.m.) tip against Oklahoma Christian for a pair of Lone Star Conference games.