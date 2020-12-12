U Can Share Fund Drive raises $501,211 for South Plains Food Bank

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The U Can Share Fund Drive exceeded their goal this week, taking in over $500,000 in donations for the South Plains Food Bank, after setting their goal at $250,000.
All week long we’ve been asking you to donate funds, not food, to help feed our hungry neighbors on the South Plains.
You were so generous.
$500,000 is the equivalent of 1.5 million meals at a time when the need at the food bank has more than doubled during this pandemic.
Thank you to everyone who made this possible.
If you’d like to help, you can donate to the food bank year round at their website, https://www.spfb.org/.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.