2-year-old killed in Lamb County wreck

LAMB COUNTY, Texas (KCBD) - A 2-year-old child has died after being ejected from a vehicle during a rollover one mile north of the Lamb/Hockley County line.
DPS says two adults and two children from Sudan were in a 2004 Lincoln Navigator on US 385 when the driver drove onto the right hand improved shoulder and began to side skid. The vehicle rolled multiple times.
An adult passenger and a 3-year-old suffered serious injuries. The 2-year-old was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.
The driver suffered minor injuries but refused medical treatment.
The accident happened around 7 p.m. Friday evening.
DPS says no one in the vehicle was wearing a seat belt.
