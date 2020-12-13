End Zone Team of the Week: Post Antelopes

POST, Texas (KCBD) - The sixteenth KCBD End Zone Team of the Week for this season is the Post Antelopes.
In their semifinal matchup in the 2A Division 1 playoffs against Crawford, the Antelopes beat the Pirates 28-14.
The Bold Gold was tested again in the playoffs but was able to overcome the adversity and make crucial plays on defense to secure the win. The team will be heading back to the state championship game for the second year in a row. Last year, the Antelopes lost to Refugio 28-7.
Next week, they’ll take on the Shiner Comanches (13-0) in the title game Thursday night, December 17th in AT&T Stadium in Arlington.
