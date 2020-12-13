LFR fights apartment fire in SW Lubbock

A tenant of the apartment saw smoke and flames coming from the chimney area from outside the their second story apartment as smoke was beginning to fill the inside. E9 arrived on scene to find flames showing from the balcony from the 2nd floor. A second alarm was called to have more manpower respond to check surrounding apartments. Multiple LFR units worked to extinguish the flames and search apartment units. The fire entered the attic and spread across multiple units causing extensive smoke damage. 16 units are affected with 13 being occupied. Unknown at this time how many persons displaced. Red Cross is assisting. There were no injuries reported. 10 LFR units responded with a total of 45 personnel.