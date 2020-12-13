Lubbock mourning loss of State District Judge Ruben G. Reyes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock is mourning the loss of the Honorable Ruben G. Reyes, State District Judge for Texas 72nd District Court, Lubbock and Crosby County.
Reyes died from complications after an extended battle with COVID-19. He was 56.
Reyes was appointed to the bench by Gov. Rick Perry in 2006 and won reelection on Nov. 3, 2020.
Judge Reyes was recognized nationally as a leader and an advocate for specialty courts, particularly his work with Lubbock County’s Drug Court, working to help drug addicts in the legal system get treatment and get help with basic needs.
Colleagues who worked with him said Reyes was known for his fairness, and for holding attorneys to the highest standards in the courtroom. He served as a mentor to attorneys and younger judges.
In 2017, Judge Reyes was appointed by the Texas Supreme Court to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct.
He was appointed to the Specialty Court Advisory Council by Gov. Greg Abbott in March of 2017, and was inducted into the 2018 Stanley Goldstein Drug Court Hall of Fame in August of 2018.
Reyes held degrees from Yale and Baylor University.
Reyes was a law partner at Hurley, Reyes and Guinn, where he practiced family and civil law. He was a member and former officer of the South Plains Family Law Association. He was also a member of the Lubbock County Bar Association and the State Bar of Texas family law section. He served on the board of directors of LEARN, Inc., and as a member of the Lubbock Economic Development Alliance.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.