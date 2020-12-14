COVID-19 vaccines to arrive in Lubbock early this week

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The two major hospitals in Lubbock are set to receive the first shipments of a newly-approved COVID-19 from Pfizer and BioNTech. Covenant Health will receive a shipment on Tuesday.
Nearly 225,000 doses of the vaccine will be shipped to 109 hospitals in 34 Texas Counties. Trucks left Pfizer’s Michigan headquarters on Sunday, departing for airport, FedEx and UPS hubs around the country with the vaccine.
Around 19,500 doses will arrive at hospitals in Houston, Austin, Dallas and San Antonio on Monday, according to the Texas Department of State Health. Lubbock is among 12 other cities that will have a shipment arrive on Tuesday.
Covenant Health in Lubbock and the Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in Amarillo will receive shipments on Tuesday. University Medical Center could receive its shipment as early as Wednesday.
The Department of State Health Services says the first week plan is based on information from vaccine provides, which includes the number of health care workers who can be quickly vaccinated. The allotment is also based on storage capabilities.
More shipments will arrive in the state within the following weeks. Those extra shipments could include vaccines from Moderna, which a Food and Drug Administration advisory committee will look at on Thursday.
Here is a full list of hospitals that will receive vaccine shipments this week: Week 1 COVID-19 Vaccine Allocation - Final
