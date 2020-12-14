Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will arrive at hospitals across the U.S. today.
- FedEx and UPS are working to deliver more than 2 million doses of the vaccine.
- Health care workers and people most at risk will be the first to receive the vaccine.
- Read more here: COVID-19 vaccine shipments begin in historic US effort
Lubbock hospitals will receive 5,000 doses of the vaccine this week.
- Covenant Health will get nearly 3,00 doses and University Medical Center will get around 2,000.
- The allotment is based on storage capability and Pfizer’s plan to vaccinate health care workers.
Flags at Lubbock County buildings will be flown at half-staff in memory of 72nd District Judge Ruben Reyes.
- He died Saturday after a battle with COVID.
- Reyes was nationally recognized for his work with the adult drug court.
- Read on Reyes here: Lubbock mourning loss of State District Judge Ruben G. Reyes
The Electoral College is expected to formally elect Joe Biden as president today.
- Electors in each state will cast ballots, based on the results of the Nov. 3 election.
- Biden will deliver remarks later tonight.
- Read more here: Electors meeting to formally choose Biden as next president
