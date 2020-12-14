Daybreak Today Monday Morning Brief

Lubbock to receive COVID vaccine shipment, flags lowered after the death of judge, electors to meet today

By Michael Cantu | December 14, 2020 at 6:17 AM CST - Updated December 14 at 6:17 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will arrive at hospitals across the U.S. today.

Lubbock hospitals will receive 5,000 doses of the vaccine this week.

  • Covenant Health will get nearly 3,00 doses and University Medical Center will get around 2,000.
  • The allotment is based on storage capability and Pfizer’s plan to vaccinate health care workers.

What will the weather be like today?

Flags at Lubbock County buildings will be flown at half-staff in memory of 72nd District Judge Ruben Reyes.

The Electoral College is expected to formally elect Joe Biden as president today.

