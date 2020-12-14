KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Butch

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Butch, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Butch is a 1.5-year-old male shepherd mix who has been with the shelter for about one month.
Staff says he is a sweetheart and does well in play groups with other dogs. He is also neutered and up-to-date on his vaccinations.
Butch’s adoption fees for Monday, Dec. 14, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
