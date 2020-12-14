Lady Raiders fall to Baylor in conference opener

WACO, Texas (KCBD) - After going (3-1) during their non-conference, the Lady Raiders dropped their first Big 12 conference game against the seventh ranked Baylor Lady Bears 91-45.
Shooting woes plagued Krista Gerlich’s team in their first conference game, as the Lady Raiders shot (16-57) from the field and (3-19) from beyond the three-point line. Meanwhile, Baylor shot 55% from the field in the game. The Lady Bears size also played a big factor in the lop-sided win. Texas Tech was outrebounded 55-22.
Vivian Gray again led the Lady Raiders in scoring, with 18 points to go along with five rebounds as the lone scorer in double digits. Lexi Gordon ended the night with eight points on (3-14) shooting from the field. Chrislyn Carr added in seven points and four rebounds.
Next, the Lady Raiders will host TCU Saturday, December 19th at 2 p.m. in the United Supermarkets Arena.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.