Lubbock County Republican among Texas presidential Electors to cast vote

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Among the 538 people in the Electoral College Monday to select the next President and Vice President of the United States was Vice Chairman of the Lubbock County Republican Party David Bruegel.
“I’m very honored to have the opportunity,” Bruegel told KCBD.
He sought the nomination at the Republican Party’s state convention to represent Congressional District 19 and be a member of the party’s slate of electors. Each state is allotted the same number of electors as members of its Congressional delegation.
“For as big a deal as it is, it’s actually a fairly concise and simple duty,” Bruegel said.
Because incumbents Donald Trump and Mike Pence won the popular vote in Texas, the Republican electors convened at the State Capitol to cast their vote for President and Vice President.
After an address from the Secretary of State, ceremonial duties and the selection of a chairperson and secretary, the vote was taken. All 38 electors voted for Donald Trump and Mike Pence.
“That’s a very interesting thing that many people don’t realize about the Electoral College is that each elector gets to choose, to some degree of their own volition, who they want to vote for,” Bruegel said. “I would just encourage all voters in the future to know who their elector is, ensure their elector is going to be faithful to their choice of candidate.”
After signing several certificates to record the vote, the electors moved to “miscellaneous” business. An elector put forth a resolution to condemn the rejection by the Supreme Court of an election lawsuit brought by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton.
Bruegel spoke in opposition to conducting such business as the Electoral College. However, 34 electors voted in favor with four against.
