Lubbock Toddler Suffers After Swallowing Button Battery

Dr. McGill says they see 2 or 3 cases every year of kids swallowing a button batter, but Reese’s situation is complicated. He says “It eroded through the esophagus and into the airway. Button batteries are flat and have a positive and negative side. so when they go into the esophagus, they start generating electricity and that causes an electrical burn. Within 15 minutes, you can have permanent damage to the esophagus.”