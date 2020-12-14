More Cold and Wind

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -A slight break in temperatures today with highs in the 40s. However, another strong polar front will impact the region tomorrow and it will be much colder.
By morning the latest fast moving cold front will roll across the region. Behind the front winds will be back to the north at 20-30 mph with higher gusts. In addition, much lower temperatures with highs in the 30s over most of the South Plains and wind chills in the teens and 20s through the day.
Overnight lows will fall back to the teens for morning lows by Wednesday morning, but will slightly warm that afternoon.
There will be some clouds and possibly a few snow flurries, but otherwise another dry and windy cold front for the area.
Some warming by Thursday and Friday with afternoon highs in the upper 50s and low 60s.
