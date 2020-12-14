The Red Cross providing aid to victims of apartment complex fire in Central Lubbock

Right now, the local chapter is helping at least two victims from Sunday night’s fire at Omni Apartments in Central Lubbock. Lubbock Fire and Rescue reported no injuries, but more did say more than a dozen units were affected. On Monday, the Executive Director of The Red Cross of Lubbock, Deborah Finlayson said at least two victims had no where to stay for the night. Finlayson says if asked, they are willing to provide other services to victims who did have places to stay.