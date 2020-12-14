Red Raiders rise to No. 14 in AP Top 25

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Rising three spots following a four-game winning streak, the Texas Tech men’s basketball team is back at No. 14 in the Associated Press Top 25 Poll.
Texas Tech is also No. 14 in the USA TODAY Coaches Poll.
The Red Raiders were at No. 17 in both polls last week and were at No. 14 in the AP Preseason Top 25.
The Red Raiders (6-1) will begin Big 12 play this week by hosting No. 5 Kansas (6-1) at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the United Supermarkets Arena.
