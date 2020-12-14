Remembering 72nd District Judge Ruben Reyes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - State District Judge Ruben Reyes passed away this weekend due to COVID-19 complications at the age of 56.
Two attorneys who worked with him at the Law Office of Hurley and Guinn said his family roots paved the way for his success and passion in the courtroom.
Ruben Reyes got his outstanding work ethic from his family life in East Lubbock. From Dunbar high school he went to Yale then Baylor Law.
“He blazed a path for other people but never forgot to look back. Never got that he was beyond that station. That he could be real with people just like him,” David Guinn said.
Attorney Dan Hurley said growing up in a working class household ultimately shaped Ruben’s passion to help struggling families and open doors for those stuck in the cycle of poverty. Ruben did so through the drug court-an intense judicial process that changes the lifestyle of addict to reduce re-offending.
“He helped people overcome their addictions and change their lives. And he did that on a regular basis and I know there are a lot of people who experienced his help and are better because of it today,” Hurley said.
Ruben advocated for fair court rooms during his time appointed to the State Commission on Judicial Conduct and the Specialty Court Advisory council.
“We lost a really good one and he is going to be hard to replace. The judicial system is really going to have to dig deep to replace him,” Hurley said.
