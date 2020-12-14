‘Tis the season for cold weather

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Following Sunday’s brief shot of winter weather, yet another cold front is on the way. ‘Tis the season. Here’s what to expect today ahead of the front and tomorrow (and beyond) behind the front.
It was a frosty start to the work week with lows this morning in the teens and 20s. Even with a light wind, wind chills were in the single-digits and teens. This morning otherwise will be partly cloudy.
Monday afternoon will be partly cloudy, breezy, and chilly. Highs will range from the mid-40s in the northeastern viewing area to the low 50s in the south. Wind speeds will increase to 10 to 20 mph this morning and then 15 to 25 mph this afternoon. Gusts near 35 mph are possible.
Tonight will be mostly cloudy, cold, and breezy. Lows temperatures again will below freezing, ranging from near 20 degrees in the far northwest viewing area to near 30 degrees in the southeast.
Then the next cold front.
Tuesday will be partly cloudy, cold, and windy. There may be areas of low visibility in blowing dust. Highs will range from the upper 30s in the northwestern KCBD viewing area to the upper 40s in the southeast. Behind the early morning cold front I expect a north wind of 25 to 5 mph with gusts near/above 50 mph at times.
Light wintry showers are Tuesday, but I don’t anticipate any accumulation.
Tuesday night will be fair and cold. By sunrise Wednesday temperatures will fall into the teens and 20s. Wind chills again will dip into the single-digits and teens.
Wednesday will be sunny with a cold morning and a seasonably cool afternoon. Highs will mostly run from near 50 to the 50s.
I’ll add yesterday’s snow reports here later this morning.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.