City of Lubbock to supplement injured Fire Fighter Matt Dawson’s income for one year

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Lubbock City Council voted in favor of a resolution to extend Fire Fighter Matthew Dawson’s leave with full pay for one additional year.
Matt Dawson of Lubbock Fire Rescue was critically injured while working a vehicle collision on January 11, 2020. Eric Hill, a lieutenant with Lubbock Fire, and Lubbock Police Officer Nicholas Reyna were both killed in that crash.
The Texas Civil Service Act provides leave for up to one full year for Civil Service employees injured in the line of duty, and allows for extension of that leave with full or reduced pay by the City.
The City budgeted $17,545 for this action in the 2020-2021 budget. Dawson’s leave will be extended by one year with full pay.
Dawson is recovering and rehabilitating in Lubbock after a period receiving specialized treatment in Colorado.
