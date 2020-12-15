COVID-19 vaccines delivered to Covenant Health: Light at the end of the pandemic

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock has just received its first wave of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations at Covenant hospital Tuesday morning.
The state has allotted 2,925 doses to be distributed to healthcare workers through Covenant health. They are expected to vaccinate between 700 to 750 healthcare workers each day.
Covenant officials said it is not mandatory for healthcare workers to get vaccinated. However, they are highly encouraged to.
University Medical Center is expected to receive 1,950 doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine on Friday. We are waiting for more details on their distribution process.
According to direction of the CDC and state officials, the first in line for the vaccine are vulnerable frontline healthcare workers and that will be determined by their place of work, exposure to patients, age and other risk factors.
The vaccine requires two doses to be administered at least 21 days apart. Health experts say someone is only protected from the virus one week after their second dose.
State officials said long term care residents will be vaccinated through CVS and Walgreens through a contract with the federal government.
