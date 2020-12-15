Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

COVID vaccine to arrive in Lubbock, Yost fired as Texas Tech offensive coordinator, Biden certified as election winner

By Michael Cantu | December 15, 2020 at 6:05 AM CST - Updated December 15 at 6:05 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Lubbock today.

Texas Tech fired its Offensive Coordinator David Yost after a disappointing 4-6 season.

  • Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt said a change was needed after a drop in production by Tech’s offense.
  • Coach Matt Wells could provide more details about the search tomorrow.
  • Read more here: Texas Tech holds fires offensive coordinator

Congress is expected to release a new spending bill.

Lawmakers say they reached an agreement on another COVID relief bill.

  • The plan would extend unemployment benefits but would not give money to state or provide liability protection to businesses facing COVID lawsuits.
  • The current benefits will run out by the end of the year.
  • Take a look here: Democrats squeezed as COVID-19 relief talks continue

The Electoral College certified Joe Biden’s win in the November election.

