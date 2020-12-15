Daybreak Today Tuesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, the first shipment of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine will arrive in Lubbock today.
- Covenant Health will receive its initial allotment today.
- University Medical Center will receive its initial allotment today. Health care workers are expected to be vaccinated first.
Texas Tech fired its Offensive Coordinator David Yost after a disappointing 4-6 season.
- Athletic Director Kirby Hocutt said a change was needed after a drop in production by Tech’s offense.
- Coach Matt Wells could provide more details about the search tomorrow.
Congress is expected to release a new spending bill.
- That should be somewhere near the $1.4 trillion range.
- It should keep the government funded until next September but may not include COVID relief money.
Lawmakers say they reached an agreement on another COVID relief bill.
- The plan would extend unemployment benefits but would not give money to state or provide liability protection to businesses facing COVID lawsuits.
- The current benefits will run out by the end of the year.
The Electoral College certified Joe Biden’s win in the November election.
- He received 306 votes to Trump’s 232. The results will be tallied by Congress on Jan. 6.
- Biden will take the oath of office on Jan. 20.
