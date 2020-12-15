Employee safety continues to be retailer’s priority

An employee at KK's Corner Mall in Lubbock fixes a display at the front of the store. (Source: Michael Cantu KCBD)
By Michael Cantu | December 15, 2020 at 3:22 PM CST - Updated December 15 at 3:26 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Many medical experts continue to emphasize the need to physically distance and sanitize regularly, even as a COVID-19 starts to distributed.

That is especially the case for those who work in retail or food service and are exposed to people on a constant basis. Holiday shopping is ramping up, which means many recommended safety protocols are being emphasized more than before.

“We have invested hundreds-of-thousands-of dollars just on sanitizing and making sure our store is clean,” Kristy Frazier, with KK’s Corner Mall, said.

The store has worked hard to make its employees comfortable and safe, Frazier said. And management plans to continue to do so.

That includes continuing to ask people to wear masks, physically distancing each other, and keeping plexiglass between employees and customers.

“Our No. 1 goal is to keep our store open,” Frazier said. “And we just want to make sure that no matter how hard it is to implement, we can get it done.”

