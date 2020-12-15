Frigid night ahead, then warmer

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Winds near 50 mph blasted the South Plains today with colder temperatures behind another dry and fast moving cold front. While the front didn’t produce needed precipitation for the region it did bring some snow to the panhandle areas through the day.
Those strong winds will decrease by 9-10 pm tonight and will not be as strong tomorrow. Winds will be from the west and eventually southwest on Wednesday which will help to push temperatures back into the 50s tomorrow afternoon.
With plenty of sunshine and west winds temperatures will return to the low 50s in the city and warmer to the south and southwest.
Thursday will continue the warming trend and by Friday we should be in the low 60s in Lubbock. The winds will return to the breezy category on Friday as they increase to the 15-25 mph range.
The weekend will bring another chill to the area with the arrival of more cold air but no precipitation.
