Funeral arrangements announced for State District Judge Ruben G. Reyes

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Funeral arrangements have been announced for Honorable Ruben G. Reyes.
Reyes died from complications after an extended battle with COVID-19. Reyes was 56-years-old.
Visitation has been scheduled at the Church on the Rock South Campus. Visitation times are from 5:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. Dec. 16, 2020.
The family of Judge Reyes will hold a memorial service at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, December 17, 2020, at Church on the Rock-South Campus.
Face coverings are mandatory, and the staff will enforce social distancing in compliance with state regulations.
The service will be live-streamed here and everyone are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy.
