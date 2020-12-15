Grand Jury charges man in September north Lubbock homicide

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock man has been charged in a north Lubbock homicide in September, after a woman was found with a fatal stab wound.
Winston Lee Caraway, 57, turned himself in to Lubbock Police on September 24 after the Metro Crimes Unit began investigating the death of 26-year-old Kyera “Polly” Jones.
Lubbock Police were called to the 1800 block of East Colgate Street on September 23, around 11:30 p.m., to respond to calls of a possible deceased person.
Once on the scene, Police say they found Jones with a life-threatening stab wound. She was taken to University Medical Center where she was pronounced deceased.
Caraway remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $300,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.