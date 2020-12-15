KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Biscuit

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Biscuit, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Biscuit is a 3-year-old female pit mix who has been with the shelter for three weeks.
While at the shelter she has worked to become comfortable with other dogs. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations.
Biscuit’s adoption fees for Tuesday, Dec. 15, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
