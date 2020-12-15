Lubbock man indicted, charged in shooting death of his brother

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Lubbock grand jury has indicted a man, charging him with murder in the September shooting death of his brother.
38-year-old James Leroy Hernandez has been formally charged after his brother, Raymond, died at University Medical Center in September from a gunshot wound.
On September 26, Lubbock Police responded to the shots fired call in the 500 block of 50th Street around 8:15 p.m. and found 40-year-old Raymond Hernandez unresponsive with a single gunshot wound.
LPD says the two brothers were arguing, Raymond was walking down 50th Street with James driving behind him, when police say James shot Raymond from the vehicle and fled the scene.
After Police obtained a warrant overnight, James turned himself in at the jail at 3:30 a.m.
James remains in the Lubbock County Detention Center on $300,000 bond.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.