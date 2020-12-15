Lubbock man sentenced to 5 years in prison for indecency with a child

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jason Matthew Bridgeman, 43, of Lubbock has been sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to indecency with a child.
Bridgeman had been indicted on a charge of indecency with a child, sexual contact.
Bridgeman has been found guilty of intentionally and knowingly engaging in sexual contact with a child younger than 14-years-old.
According to court documents, Bridgeman refused to cooperate with the investigation.
Bridgeman has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since Jan. 24 on a $75,000 bond.
