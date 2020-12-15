Lubbock man sentenced to 5 years in prison for indecency with a child

Lubbock man sentenced to 5 years in prison for indecency with a child
Jason Matthew Bridgeman, 43, of Lubbock (Source: Lubbock Police)
By KCBD Staff | December 15, 2020 at 2:24 PM CST - Updated December 15 at 2:24 PM

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Jason Matthew Bridgeman, 43, of Lubbock has been sentenced to 5 years in prison after pleading guilty to indecency with a child.

Bridgeman had been indicted on a charge of indecency with a child, sexual contact.

Bridgeman has been found guilty of intentionally and knowingly engaging in sexual contact with a child younger than 14-years-old.

According to court documents, Bridgeman refused to cooperate with the investigation.

Bridgeman has been in the Lubbock County Detention Center since Jan. 24 on a $75,000 bond.

