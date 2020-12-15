Rep. Arrington wants voter fraud claims “examined” as Republicans, world leaders acknowledge Biden as President-elect

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - As leaders both in the Republican Party and across the world begin to acknowledge Biden as the President-elect following the Electoral College’s vote, District 19 Representative Jodey Arrington says he wants resolution in the courts before declaring a winner in the 2020 Presidential election.
After the Electoral College’s representatives met Monday to submit the 538 votes, former Vice President Joe Biden was declared the official winner by a vote of 306-232.
This as weeks of litigation continue on from President Donald Trump’s campaign team, alleging “massive” voter fraud in states like Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.
On Tuesday, Senate Republican Majority Leader Mitch McConnell opened the assembly by congratulating President-elect Joe Biden, saying “Many of us had hoped the presidential election would yield a different result, but our system of government has the processes to determine who will be sworn in on Jan. 20. The Electoral College has spoken.”
World leaders such as Mexico’s President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Russian President Vladimir Putin and President of Brazil Jair Bolsanaro followed the Electoral College’s vote, acknowledging Biden’s victory in the November 3 election.
However, in West Texas, District 19 Representative Jodey Arrington on Twitter Tuesday afternoon said he believes it’s important for President Trump’s claims of voter fraud to be examined and resolved in court before a winner is decided:
More than 50 Trump campaign lawsuits have been dismissed or denied by judges across the country, many of them appointed by President Trump, but some remain active.
Last week, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton attempted to bring a lawsuit before the Supreme Court to challenge election results in Georgia, Pennsylvania, Michigan and Wisconsin, claiming that changes to election procedure in those states related to COVID-19 concerns were illegal. Representative Arrington was a late endorser of the lawsuit, along with more than a dozen Republican Congressmen from Texas.
The Supreme Court quickly rejected the case for procedural reasons, saying Texas lacked the standing to question election procedure in other states. Supreme Court justices voted 7-2 to toss the case, with Justices Samuel Alito and Clarence Thomas saying the court should hear the suit, but they would not approve relief.
One step remains before inauguration of the next President in 2021: A joint session of congress led by Vice President Mike Pence will canvass the votes provided by the Electoral College.
