From snow to sun

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Another brief shot at a bit of snow today, with a windy and cold afternoon, potentially low visibility in blowing dust, then some seasonably mild afternoons ahead.
Light snow has been falling and will fall this morning in the northern KCBD viewing area. There snowfall of up to an inch is possible. Flurries may be spotted in Lubbock.
Light snow is likely at times over the northeastern viewing area this afternoon. There additional snowfall of up to two inches is possible.
Winds will be increasing through the morning, with a windy and cold afternoon on tap. Low visibility is possible in blowing dust, particularly over the western viewing KCBD area.
It will be cold. Temperatures today will peak only in the upper 30s to upper 40s. With the wind chill, however, it will feel more like the teens and twenties. Bundle up!
Skies will clear and winds will diminish tonight. Temperatures will drop into the teens on the Caprock, including Lubbock, and will range from near 20 to the low 20s off (east of) the Caprock.
Sunshine returns tomorrow but the wind does not. Wednesday afternoon will be seasonably mild with highs from the upper 40s to the mid-50s.
Mostly sunny with a breezy and “warmer” afternoon Thursday. High mostly will be in the 50s.
Partly sunny and breezy Friday with a slightly warmer afternoon. Temperatures will peak from the upper 50s to mid-60s.
I’ll add an early outlook to Christmas Eve to this story later this morning. Please check back.
Christmas is for Kids
“Christmas is for Kids” is KCBD’s project to provide toys to children in our area that are in the Children’s Protective Services system. Last year we were able to help brighten Christmas for nearly 700 children.
Donations of new, unwrapped, gifts are needed. Children range in age from birth through seventeen.
Staff are happy to accept gifts at the drive-through at all Comet Cleaners locations. If your gift requires a bit of help, please ask. For every gift you bring you’ll receive a Comet Buck for one dollar off on any laundering service.
Drop off your gift at any of these Comet Cleaners locations in Lubbock during regular business hours (7 AM to 7 PM Mon-Fri, 8 AM – 2 PM Saturday): 5405 4th Street, 3410 98th Street, 6403 Indiana, 7721 Milwaukee, or 10605 Slide Road.
We are collecting gifts through December 18th.
