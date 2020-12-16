Another frigid night, but a warmer day

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -After a very cold start Wednesday morning with a low of 16 in Lubbock, the afternoon was much warmer.
Warmer temperatures will return to the region through Friday, then another cold front and some gusty north winds will knock the temps back down with many areas below normal for this time of year.
Lubbock’s normal, if you’re interested, is 54 and 27 degrees in mid-December.
Looking ahead, cold again Thursday morning followed by warmer afternoon temperatures tomorrow and on Friday. I expect upper 50s tomorrow and low 60s on Friday, then back to the low 50s on Saturday.
It will remain mostly sunny as potential rain/snow makers stay to our north and only bring the wind to the South Plains while driving the cold air into the region.
As we move into the week before Christmas it appears that we will stay dry at least through next Wednesday.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.