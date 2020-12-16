Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock reported 591 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the second highest number this month.
- Nine additional deaths were also reported. That raises the death total to 474.
- The regional hospitalization rate is 25.02%.
- Get a detailed look here: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 591 new cases, 9 additional deaths, hospitalization at 25.02% on Tuesday
Covenant Health received its first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.
- The hospital system plans to vaccinate 750 healthcare workers each day.
- University Medical Center is expected to receive its first shipment possibly today.
- Read more here: COVID-19 vaccines delivered to Covenant Health: Light at the end of the pandemic
A Food and Drug Administration panel says Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is 94% effective.
- The full FDA is expected to grant emergency use authorization for the Moderna vaccine by Friday.
- Nearly six million doses will start shipping next week.
- Read more here: US vaccinations ramp up as 2nd COVID-19 shot nears
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is congratulating President-Elect Joe Biden after the Electoral College certified his victory.
- McConnell also warned Republican senators not to dispute the electoral college tally next month in Congress.
- Read more here: McConnell warns GOP off Electoral College brawl in Congress
The Northeast is expected to be walloped by a very powerful nor’easter.
- Some areas could see up to 18 inches of snow today and Thursday.
- Travel hazards and power outages are expected.
- Get an updated look here: Winter Storm Gail Moving Into Northeast With Heavy Snow, Potentially Including New York City, Boston
