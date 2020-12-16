Daybreak Today Wednesday Morning Brief

Covenant begins distributing vaccine, FDA panel to look into Moderna’s shot, huge storm hitting Northeast

By Michael Cantu | December 16, 2020 at 6:16 AM CST - Updated December 16 at 6:16 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock reported 591 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, the second highest number this month.

Covenant Health received its first shipment of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

A Food and Drug Administration panel says Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine is 94% effective.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is congratulating President-Elect Joe Biden after the Electoral College certified his victory.

The Northeast is expected to be walloped by a very powerful nor’easter.

