Frenship High School volleyball coach resigns

WOLFFORTH, Texas (KCBD) - Frenship ISD has accepted the resignation of the high school head volleyball coach, effective Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.
School officials released the following statement:
Frenship High School head volleyball coach Randi Trew has submitted her resignation, effective this Friday. Frenship ISD appreciates her years of service to the District and we wish her the best in her next endeavors.
This school year is her 14th year teaching and her fifth year at Frenship ISD, according to her biography on the Frenship ISD website. Along with coaching volleyball, she was an English teacher.
In August 2019, she announced her engagement to her long-time boyfriend, Texas Tech head basketball coach, Chris Beard.
At this time there is no official word on what prompted her resignation.
