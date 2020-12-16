Milder weather for a while

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Each of the next few afternoons will be a little warmer than the day before. Until the next cold front. Which will be a one-two punch of a Pacific cold front quickly followed by a Canadian cold front.*
Following this morning’s clear and frosty start, the afternoon will be sunny day with a break from the wind and some cold relief. Highs will range from near 50 degrees to the mid-50s. Winds will range from 5 to 15 mph with the exception of western areas where speeds of 10 to 20 mph are possible.
Clear and cold tonight with little wind. Thursday morning lows will range from the mid-teens in the northwest to the mid-20s in the southeast. Winds will remain below 10 mph.
Mostly sunny with a slightly breezy and slightly warmer afternoon tomorrow, Thursday. Highs will range from the mid-50s to the low 60s. The breeze will pick up to about 10 to 20 mph.
Two cold fronts will push across the KCBD viewing area Friday.
The first, a Pacific cold front*, will bring wind, but no cooling. In fact, temperatures will peak in the 60s. It will, however, bring wind. A sustained westerly wind of 20 to 30 mph with gusts greater than 45 mph are likely to develop.
The second, a Canadian cold front*, will bring wind and cooling.
Neither front will bring precipitation. In addition to the wind, Friday will be partly cloudy.
Later this morning I’ll add my weekend outlook here. It’s the last weekend before Christmas.
Also later this morning, I’ll update the Christmas Watch I added to yesterday’s story.
Christmas is for Kids
Friday is the last day to drop off gifts for “Christmas is for Kids”. KCBD’s project to provide toys to children in our area that are in the Children’s Protective Services system. Last year we were able to help brighten Christmas for nearly 700 children.
Gifts for infants are needed most.
These new, unwrapped, gifts for children from birth through seventeen years are being accepted at the drive-through at all Comet Cleaners locations during regular business hours (7 AM to 7 PM Mon-Fri, 8 AM – 2 PM Saturday).
If your gift requires a bit of help, please ask. For every gift you bring you’ll receive a Comet Buck for one dollar off on any laundering service.
Comet Cleaners locations in Lubbock are 5405 4th Street, 3410 98th Street, 6403 Indiana, 7721 Milwaukee, and 10605 Slide Road.
*Cold front descriptors such as Pacific and Canadian refer to the source region of the air behind the front.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.