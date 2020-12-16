Procession, Honor Guard Thursday for Plainview Police Officer Robert Rivera

PLAINVIEW, Texas (KCBD) - Plainview Police Officer Robert Rivera passed away Wednesday morning after a four-week battle with COVID-19.
There will be a procession for Rivera in Plainview Thursday afternoon followed by an Honor Guard and a graveside funeral around 3:30 p.m. Visitation begins at 2 p.m.
The procession will begin at Bartley’s Funeral Home located on I-27 and proceed down the north access road to 5th Street, then turn down Joliet Street to the Plainview Cemetery.
Hale County sheriff’s deputies, the Plainview ISD Police Department, Plainview Police Department and Texas State Troopers will all be part of the procession.
Rivera’s family provided this summary of his career:
Robert Rivera was a jailer for Hale County Sherriff’s office for several years before getting his Texas Teclos Peace Officer License. He then worked as a sheriff’s deputy and on the sheriff’s office SWAT team for several years. He served on the Plainview ISD School Board and Hale County Authority Board.
When PISD was able to fund their own police department, Robert stepped down from the school board and worked as a PISD police officer for the last two years. He loved helping and coaching young children and was very active in the school’s sports programs.
Rivera was co-owner of 10-41 Designs LLC.
Robert Rivera, 45, of Plainview, passed away on December 15, 2020. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, December 17, 2020 at Plainview Memorial Park at 3:30 p.m. A visitation will take place at Bartley Funeral Home before the graveside service at 2 p.m.
Robert was born on July 3, 1975 to Yolanda Rivera in Plainview where he grew up and graduated at Plainview High School. He married the love of his life, Sofia Rincon, on June 24, 1994. He attended Trinity Life Church and was a member for the last 27 years.
Robert worked as a jailer for Hale County jail for 5 years until he enrolled at South Plains College and earned his Texas Peace Officer License in 2008. After obtaining his certificate he was employed at the Hale County Sherriff’s Office as a Sherriff’s Deputy up until 2018. He then worked for Plainview Independent School District Police Department until his passing. He considered his law enforcement co-workers a 2nd family. Robert was very involved in his community serving on boards such as the PISD School Board and Hale County Housing Authority.
Robert was known for his strong personality. He enjoyed cooking and entering barbeque competitions such as Mark Marley’s Go Big or Go Home BBQ Bash and also watch his favorite team, The Dallas Cowboys. Above all Robert enjoyed spending time with his family. He loved watching his girls play basketball. Not only did he love to watch them but even coached them. He cherished the times spent with his kids and grandchildren whom he loved dearly. They were his world.
Robert will be remembered as a loving husband, father, grandfather, brother, and friend.
He is survived by his wife, Sofia Rivera of Plainview, his children; Amber Rivera, Alexis Rivera, and Ashtyn Rivera, all of Plainview, his grandchildren; Maddox Ascencio and Major Ascencio, brothers; Joe Gonzalez of Kansas, Rey Gonzalez of Plainview, and Rolondo Gonzalez of Plainview, sisters; Jessica Gonzalez of Dumas, Texas, and Nancy Rivera of Amarillo, Texas.
Robert is preceded in death by his grandparents; Beatrice and Manuel Rivera, and his precious granddaughter; Penelope Ceniceros.
