Slaton H.S. student arrested after threats against school made on social media

Last night a Slaton ISD student posted threatening messages on social media directly intended for the high school. Thank you to the students and families that immediately reported those posts. Our SISD police and Slaton police were immediately notified and they coordinated efforts to make an arrest last night. Slaton police have the lone suspect in custody. It is safe to send students to school as usual. We will have a heightened police presence at the HS this morning. The swift action of “See Something - Say Something” kept our students and teachers safe. Blessings!