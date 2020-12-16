Texas Tech adds 10 high school prospects to kick off early signing period

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Texas Tech head coach Matt Wells added to the Red Raiders’ future Wednesday with the commitment of 10 high school prospects to kick off the early signing period.
The class features three signees that are listed as a four-star prospect by one of the major recruiting services, giving Texas Tech an initial class that currently ranks in the top half of the Big 12 based on average recruit ranking by both Rivals and 247Sports.
“We knew this would be a smaller class than in years past, but we couldn’t be more excited by the talent we were able to sign on both sides of the ball,” Wells said. “We view all 10 of these signees as having the potential to be immediate impacts in our program, and we can’t wait to get them to campus.”
In addition to the 10 high school signees, Texas Tech added several current players to its rosters last summer that will count to the 2021 class, namely a pair of instant-impact defensive standouts in sophomore defensive lineman Tyree Wilson and returning senior linebacker Colin Schooler.
“When you look at this class as a whole, we’ve been able to bring in numerous high schools signees who will have great careers here along with a talented group of transfers,” Wells said. “We feel this class will be special and will play a big part in our future here at Texas Tech.”
Wells and his staff will look to add to the 2021 class Feb. 3 when high school and junior college prospects are again able to sign with prospective universities.
2021 TEXAS TECH SIGNING CLASS
Name POS HS/JC HT WT Hometown (Previous School)
E’maurion Banks DL HS 6-4 270 Wichita Falls, Texas (Rider H.S.)
Jerand Bradley^ WR HS 6-5 210 Frisco, Texas (DeSoto H.S.)
Jed Castles^ TE HS 6-7 205 Wichita Falls, Texas (Rider H.S.)
Charles Esters III DL HS 6-3 225 Cedar Hill, Texas (Cedar Hill H.S.)
Jacoby Jackson OL HS 6-5 320 Arlington, Texas (Mansfield Summit H.S.)
Behren Morton^ QB HS 6-3 185 Eastland, Texas (Eastland H.S.)
Isaac Smith DL HS 6-6 235 Wagoner, Okla. (Wagoner H.S.)
Mason Tharp^ TE HS 6-8 230 Klein, Texas (Klein H.S.)
Jack Tucker OL HS 6-6 265 Argyle, Texas (Argyle H.S.)
Cam’Ron Valdez RB HS 5-10 190 Rockdale, Texas (Rockdale H.S.)
