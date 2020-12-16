WATCH LIVE: City of Lubbock hosts virtual COVID-19 news conference Dec. 16 at 6:30 p.m.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The City of Lubbock will host a virtual news conference spotlighting the point of view of local frontline healthcare workers Wednesday, Dec. 16., at 6:30 p.m.
Panelists for the news conference will include Lubbock Mayor Dan Pope, Dr. Ron Cook, Public Health Authority, Dr. Dennis Duriex, Infectious Disease Specialist for Covenant Health, Dawn Robinson, Director of Respiratory Care Services at Covenant Health, Dr. Ebtesam Islam, Pulmonologist for UMC, and Jessica Wolff, Director of Intensive Critical Care Unit at UMC.
The City of Lubbock confirmed 591 new cases of Coronavirus, 270 recoveries and 9 additional deaths on Tuesday, Dec. 15. The total number of cases in Lubbock County is 37,528: 4,101 active, 32,953 listed as recovered and 474 total deaths.
KCBD will livestream the news conference on Facebook and the KCBD app.
