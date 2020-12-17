Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

COVID-deaths continue to increase in Lubbock, F.D.A looking into Moderna vaccine, more snow expected in Northeast

By Michael Cantu | December 17, 2020 at 6:05 AM CST - Updated December 17 at 6:05 AM

Good morning and thank you for joining us!

On Daybreak Today, Lubbock is approaching 500 deaths because of the pandemic.

The Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee will meet today to discuss the Moderna COVID vaccine.

Funeral services will take place today for Plainview police officer.

More snow and rain is expected in the Northeast this morning as a nor’easter makes its way across the region.

