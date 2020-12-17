Daybreak Today Thursday Morning Brief

Good morning and thank you for joining us!
On Daybreak Today, Lubbock is approaching 500 deaths because of the pandemic.
- The county reported 281 new cases of COVID-19, along with 11 more deaths on Friday.
- That brings the total deaths to 485.
- Take a detailed look: COVID-19: Lubbock reports 281 new cases, 11 additional deaths, hospitalization at 23.33% on Wednesday
The Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee will meet today to discuss the Moderna COVID vaccine.
- The panel will decide whether to recommend it for emergency use.
- Data from the company shows the vaccine to be more than 94% effective and helps prevent the spread of the virus.
- Read more here: Health officials track safety as COVID-19 vaccines roll out
Funeral services will take place today for Plainview police officer.
- Robert Rivera died after battling COVID-19 for weeks.
- Visitation begins at 2 p.m., followed by a graveside service at 3:30 p.m.
- Read more here: Procession, Honor Guard Thursday for Plainview Police Officer Robert Rivera
More snow and rain is expected in the Northeast this morning as a nor’easter makes its way across the region.
- Thousands of power outages and flight cancellations have already been reported.
- This system is expected to bring around two feet of snow in some areas.
- Read more here: Snow continues to fall on Northeast US, with vaccines in tow
