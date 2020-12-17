Family forming search party to find missing man

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The search continues for 78-year-old Ysabel Flores, who was last seen on Saturday morning near his home in the Arnett-Benson area.
His son, Eddy Flores, has come from Austin to help with the search. Now Eddy Flores and his wife are asking for the public’s help to find Ysabel Flores.
“I’ve been here since Tuesday night pounding the pavement looking for him,” Eddy said.
Ysabel Flores is described as a Hispanic man who stands 5′6 and weighs around 125 pounds.
He was showing early signs of dementia when he disappeared. He also recently had a pacemaker put in.
Eddy Flores has been combing the Arnett-Benson area since police told him his father disappeared earlier this week. He has mainly searched around the bingo halls off of Clovis Road and the Amigos grocery store off of University Avenue.
His father did not drive, and walked everywhere.
“Pretty much, all his neighbors were telling me, ‘Yeah, they see him walking up and down the street up to Amigos,’” Eddy Flores, said. “That’s why we’re really concentrating here.”
Now Eddy is trying to form a search party. Those interested in joining are asked to meet at the parking lot of Amigos around 9 a.m. on Friday. Anyone who joins is asked to wear a mask.
“That is my dad. I miss him and I’m trying to find him,” Flores said.
