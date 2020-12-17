‘It’s a miracle’: YWCA of Lubbock receives $9 million donation

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott announced billions of dollars in donations this week, including $9 million for the YWCA in Lubbock, one of just 384 organizations chosen from a list of 6,490.
The YWCA provides childcare services, support for seniors, physical and mental health programs and recently opened a 189,000 square foot Envision Center, recognized by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
The announcement said Scott used a data-driven process based on leadership results and need in the community.
CEO of the YWCA Glenda Mathis said she was shocked to learn about the donation.
“The first time I heard about, I really thought it was internet scam,” Mathis said. “There is no way to describe it. This is definitely God’s work. Good work pays off with good results and that’s what came to the top.”
Nonprofits are facing a huge increase in need and a reduction in resources due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Under these conditions, Mathis said this donation is a relief.
“We were stretched pretty thin, but this allows us to breathe in, and now we can continue our work for decades to come,” Mathis said.
