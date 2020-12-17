KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Zena

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Zena, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. Zena is a 3-year-old pit mix who has been at the shelter for about two weeks.
She is dog-selective but has been adjusting well in her play group. She is also spayed and up-to-date on her vaccinations.
Zena’s adoption fees for Thursday, Dec. 17, have been waived.
General pet adoption information can be found on the LAS website here. LAS is open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at 3323 Southeast Loop 289.
To see more of KCBD’s Pets of the Day, go to the Pets Section of the KCBD website. And don’t forget to check out Wednesday’s Pet of the Day: Meet Beaux
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.