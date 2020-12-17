Mild today, cold front Friday

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Mild weather, considering the time of year, will continue through the weekend. It’s the final weekend before the Winter Solstice, and before Christmas. If you must get out, the weather hardly will be an issue.
Following this morning’s clear and cold start - with little wind - this afternoon will be sunny with a few clouds late, warmer, and slightly breezy. Temperatures will peak from the mid-50s to near 60 degrees.
Tonight will be partly cloudy and breezy. Temperatures will drop into the 20s and 30s.
Friday will be mostly cloudy and gusty with a warmer afternoon. There may even be a few sprinkles from the cloud cover. Highs will range from the upper 50s northwest to the mid-60s southeast.
Friday night will be partly cloudy and cold with lows in the 20s.
Saturday may dawn mostly cloudy but otherwise will be sunny with seasonable temperatures. Highs in the 50s.
Sunday will be sunny with highs again in the 50s.
Late this morning I’ll add my updated Christmas Weather Watch.
