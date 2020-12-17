Post falls in State Title game vs. No. 1 Shiner

ARLINGTON, Texas (KCBD) - Playing in the 2ADI State Championship for the second straight season, the Post Bold Gold Antelopes couldn’t overcome No. 1 Shiner, falling 42-20 in Arlington Thursday afternoon.
Shiner scored first on a defensive play hitting Post QB Slayden Pittman, the ball popped up and the Comanches took it in for a touchdown and a 7-0 lead.
Then more adversity, Pittman on the Bold Gold’s second offensive series was twisted up and injured and had to leave the game.
Backup QB Junior Carter Rankin was forced to come in on 4th and 3 and he connects with Nathan McDaniel for a 26 yard play.
Avery Clarkson finished off the drive with a TD! They missed a 2 point conversions s trailed 7-6.
Then down 14-6, Post answers again as McDaniel with a 78 yard TD run to make it 14-12.
Post was down 21-20 at the half.
The Bold Gold got the ball to start the 3rd but we’re forced to punt. It was blocked and recovered in end zone for a touchdown.
The loss of Pittman was huge but Post battled all day.
Shiner had touchdown drives of 90, 76 and 67 yards.
Post finishes 15-1 and #2 for the second season in a row.
The last 11-man team in our viewing area to win a State Title was Idalou in 2010.
Congrats on a great season Michael Pittman and Post!
