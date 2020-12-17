Red Raiders edged by Kansas in Big 12 Opener

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - For the first time ever, Big 12 Conference play started in December. The 14th-ranked Red Raiders battled No. 5 Kansas the entire game, falling 58-57 Thursday night at the United Supermarkets Arena.
Down 58-57 with 5.9 seconds left, the Red Raiders called timeout to set up their final shot. Terrence Shannon Jr. got the ball, but his shot was deflected and the Jayhawks sneak out of Lubbock with their 30th straight Conference opening victory.
Kansas led 29-26 at the half and move to an amazing 413-31 under Bill Self when leading at halftime.
Texas Tech was led by Mac McClung who had 21. Terrence Shannon Jr. added 20.
The Red Raiders rallied to tie the game at 54 with 1:15 left on a Jamarius Burton layup.
Terrence Shannon’s three on an assist from Micah Peavy allowed Tech to go up 57-56 with 29 seconds left.
Ochai Agbaji’s layup with 13 seconds left put the Jayhawks in front 58-57.
Tech was 6-23 shooting three-pointers and made 11 of 18 free throws.
The Red Raiders fall to 6-2 overall and 0-1 in the Big 12.
Texas Tech is next in action visiting Oklahoma Dec. 22 at 6 p.m.
Copyright 2020 KCBD. All rights reserved.