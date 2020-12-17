Warmer weather for the short term.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Temperatures returned to levels around and above normal for this time of year. For Lubbock, the high was 60 degrees which was 6 degrees above the normal for December 17th. The morning low, at 19 degrees was 8 degrees below normal for mid-December. It was a very cold morning and this is the third time this week that the low temperature has been in the teens in Lubbock.
It will be better on Friday with lows in the city around 30 degrees and the afternoon high should be back in the low 60s. There will be a few communities on the South Plains that may climb to the mid 60s Friday afternoon.
Friday night’s cold front will bring the afternoon temps back to the low to mid 50s on Saturday and Sunday. However, the clouds that come with the front will not be bringing rain to the region.
As we look ahead to Christmas temperatures will warm on Monday and Tuesday, then they will get much colder by Christmas Eve and possibly into Saturday. Once again, no rain or snow with the next system that could help our drought conditions.
There will be some strong winds beginning Wednesday and continuing into Christmas.
