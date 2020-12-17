Warmer weather for the short term.

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) -Temperatures returned to levels around and above normal for this time of year. For Lubbock, the high was 60 degrees which was 6 degrees above the normal for December 17th. The morning low, at 19 degrees was 8 degrees below normal for mid-December. It was a very cold morning and this is the third time this week that the low temperature has been in the teens in Lubbock.