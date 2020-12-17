YWCA of Lubbock announces $9 million gift from Mackenzie Scott

“Because our research is data-driven and rigorous, our giving process can be human and soft. We can select organizations to assist — and get out of their way,” noted Ms. Scott. “Mackenzie Scott’s generosity will impact millions of Americans for whom the crisis of 2020 has hit more harshly than most, including thousands of our friends and neighbors right here in the Hub City,” noted Mathis. “We look forward to stewarding the gift in the most prudent way and ensuring we have the privilege to serve the most vulnerable for generations to come.”